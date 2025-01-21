Survey open for all-season mountain resort near Chilliwack

'Resort would offer diverse range of activities, including skiing/snowboarding, Nordic skiing, backcountry skiing, tubing' and more.

A window for public commentary is open on the Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR) proposal for an all-season resort in the mountains near Chilliwack.

An online survey went live on Jan. 15, and closes Feb. 28.

The "invitation for public comment" and survey are for the expression of interest from BVMR, but it is also a call for expressions of interest "from other parties who may want to develop an all-season resort" in the area.

"An expression of interest is the first step in a multi-stage review process under the all-seasons resort policy," the overview states.

The BVMR ski resort proposed by Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Ltd., is a collaboration between Robert Wilson, Jeff Wilson, and Mike Lalonde.

It would be located in east of the City of Chilliwack, in Area D and E of the Fraser Valley Regional District, the document shows.

Proponents say they aim to make it: "Canada’s first destination all-season mountain resort to be jointly planned, designed, constructed, managed with, and be majority owned by First Nations – the Stó꞉lō peoples."

Recreational activities like skiing and mountain biking are envisioned in the Chipmunk Creek watershed (800 m – 1,700 m) "accessed from the Fraser Valley by two gondolas."

The resort would include a "valley village base area" adjacent to Highway 1 and a car-free alpine village (1,200 m) in the recreation area.

"The resort would offer a diverse range of activities, including skiing/snowboarding, Nordic skiing, backcountry skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing in the winter, and hiking, trail running, and downhill and cross-country mountain biking in the summer."

The EOI says they would offer sightseeing, Stó:lō cultural and traditional activities, health, wellness, arts, music, culinary, and educational and interpretive experiences and events throughout the year. The activities and experiences are intended to serve the community of the Fraser Valley and attract guests from across North America and around the world.

Under a separate process, the Cascade Gondola project is being reviewed by another ministry.

"The province received two separate tourism/recreation land use proposals for the area to the east of the City of Chilliwack," according to the frequently asked questions for the BVMR. "The proposals are close to each other but the proposed land use areas do not directly overlap.

"The proposals are being adjudicated under two separate policies by two ministries."

The Cascade Skyline Gondola Project falls under the Adventure Tourism policy, as opposed to the All-Season Resorts policy, with Cheam First Nation as an equity partner, and centred around a single multi-passenger gondola rising from a base station on the current Bridal Falls Golf Course.

The BVMR executive summary describes it as B.C.'s "next great all-season mountain resort in the Fraser Valley, near Chilliwack."

"The proposed resort will be situated in the Chipmunk Creek Watershed, south of the Fraser River, within the Fraser Valley Regional District, about 100 km east of Vancouver.

"The natural attributes of the mountains south of Chilliwack in general and of the Chipmunk Creek watershed in particular, combined with the proximity to a large, growing, and under-subscribed recreational marketplace in the Fraser Valley, make this a very exciting resort development opportunity."

Contained in the engagement page overview is the "who" listed as: the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Ltd.

"Project planning information at this initial stage of the major project review process is preliminary and conceptual. The overarching goal of the review process at the EOI stage is assessing the initial project feasibility and confirming a sole proponent."

If the BVMR proposal advances to the next stage, the planning continues, and they would take the next steps.

"At this Expression of Interest Stage, we are seeking public input to better understanding the following:

•Use and interests in the proposed area

•Public interests related to the proposal itself

•Aspects to consider in the major project review process."

The engagement and project page, with link to an online survey is live at engage.gov.bc.ca.