Engine issue forces Philippine Mars to return to Sproat Lake

Iconic waterbomber left the lake Wednesday, Dec. 11 for San Francisco before turning around at Nanaimo

The Philippine Mars moves toward its buoy at Sproat Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 in the afternoon. The Mars returned to base an hour after departing for San Francisco due to maintenance issues.

An engine oil pressure issue forced the Philippine Mars waterbomber to turn back for Sproat Lake an hour after its emotional "final" departure on Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Coulson Aviation announced early Wednesday that the time had come for the iconic aircraft's final flight. Crews waited for the fog to lift on Sproat Lake and Harbour Quay, delaying departure until just after 11 a.m. With the sun glinting off the cowlings of the plane's four engines, the propellers fired up one at a time, a backfire from one engine cracking through the tension of the people watching from shore.

Pilots Pete Killin and Todd Davis taxied the Mars up Taylor Arm where it turned around and took off, a documentary film crew following its every move.

A dozen boats, including Coulson Aviation vessels, gathered at Sproat Lake to watch the departure. A couple of hundred people bundled up against the cold and lined the waterfront at Harbour Quay for the waterbomber's quick goodbye. It was quite the contrast to the Hawaii Mars' departure in August, which drew thousands to the waterfront and many boats to the lake.

The roaring of the four engines could be heard echoing off the mountains to the west as the nose of the plane came into view. She smoothly flew overhead the bomber base before disappearing into the clouds.

John de Bourcier, who flew both Martin Mars for 39 years between Forest Industry Flying Tankers (FIFT) and Coulson Aviation, said the day was a poignant one for him. "It's a very sad day," he said. "I'm not the oldest Mars pilot but I was here longer than anybody else and had many adventures with it," he said as he gazed across the water at the tanker. De Bourcier was able to pilot the Hawaii Mars for a couple of taxi trips up Taylor Arm during the summer, but didn't have the same opportunity with the Philippine Mars this month.

"It's going to be very sad to see," he said of the final flight. "I won't be able to hear it go over and run outside to see it."

For Rob Frolic, who grew up at Sproat Lake watching the waterbombers, Wednesday was an emotional day. "Port Alberni has been known as the home of the world's largest flying boats. No longer now. I've seen them my whole life and watching them, and it's kind of hard to see them go," he said, his voice breaking.

Pilot Pete Killin was philosophical prior to boarding the plane Wednesday morning.

Killin said it's been a "busy road" to get both the Hawaii and Philippine Mars ready for their final flights. He taxied and flew the Hawaii Mars for about 50 hours in July and August, but hasn't had the same amount of time with the Philippine Mars. The Philippine had only flown just over an hour in 17 years prior to Wednesday morning's flight.

Transport Canada has approved a "ferry flight" for the aircraft, which means transporting the plane from point A to point B. The plane's systems for scooping and dropping water have been deactivated.

"There will be one more drop," Killin quipped of the waterbomber: "A teardrop."

The Philippine Mars will eventually head to San Francisco for an overnight to clear customs and weather permitting, take some photos. Then it will head to San Diego for a couple of days of photo and video opportunities on the waterfront where it used to work prior to coming to Canada. The final leg of its journey will be to an undisclosed lake near Tucson, Arizona where it will land for the final time, then be disassembled at its factory production joints and trucked to Pima Air and Space Museum.

A Coulson spokesperson said maintenance crews must solve the engine snag before another departure date and time can be determined. The company will post updates on its social media sites and website.