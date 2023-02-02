Crews work on Highway 14 between Otter Point and Woodhaven roads last summer. Associated Engineering won the construction management and supervision contract at the B.C. Transportation Conference for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - British Columbia, for their work on the project. (File – Ministry of Transportation)

Engineering firm recognized for work on Highway 14 project near Sooke

“Associated Engineering clearly defines excellence,” province said in statement

A group of contract engineers has been honoured for improving a major transportation corridor between Sooke and Port Renfrew.

Associated Engineering won the construction management and supervision services award at the B.C. Transportation Conference for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – British Columbia, for their work on a section of the $88-million Highway 14 project last year.

The project resurfaced 11 kilometres of Highway 14 between Otter Point and Woodhaven roads, including paved shoulders, slow-moving vehicle pull-outs, geosynthetic reinforced soil repairs, and drainage systems to minimize road flooding.

Improvements were made at Tugwell Creek, where slides and rocks affected the road in the past, resulting in increased safety and clearer sight lines.

The project required the removal and replacement of 155 utility poles. It was one of the most significant projects for utility relocation ever taken by B.C. Hydro.

The road also remained open during the atmospheric river event of November 2021 due to the ongoing controls and maintenance by the contractor.

“Associated Engineering clearly defines excellence through the successful completion of a project that resulted in enhanced safety and improved reliability benefitting area residents, businesses and the community,” a presenter announcing the awards on video said.

Highway 14 is a primary access road for residents in Sooke to Port Renfrew area and the only detour route open during the closure of the Malahat.


Engineering firm recognized for work on Highway 14 project near Sooke

