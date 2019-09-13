Enrolment exceeds projections at Tillicum Elementary

Enrolment at Tillicum Elementary was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported. (Photo via Tillicum Elementary School website)

Enrolment at Tillicum Elementary has gone up for the 2019-20 school year.

The school’s population was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported.

The Greater Victoria School District (SD61) wasn’t surprised by the increased number of students as the catchment is expansive and there is a large number of school-aged kids in the area, explained Lisa McPhail, the communications person for SD61.

The school received a portable in 2018, but no new portables have been added to the campus for the current school year. All students are being accommodated in the existing facilities.

McPhail also noted that none of the class size limits have been exceeded. The average class size for primary grades is 19 which meets the kindergarten limit of 20 students per class and the Grades 1 through 3 limit of 22. For the intermediate grades, the average class size is 25 students and the limit is 28.

SD61’s completed boundary review process addresses the large student population at Tillicum Elementary as the school’s catchment area will be smaller as of September 2020.

Information about the boundary review process and the board of education’s final decisions regarding catchment can be found on SD61’s website. A map of the current and future catchment areas can also be found on the district’s website.

