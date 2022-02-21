A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.

The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The cold was forecast to persist until Tuesday before some warming on Wednesday.

To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho national parks, where Environment Canada says wind chill values near -35 were expected overnight and Tuesday night.

It says some moderation of temperatures was expected during the daytime.

The weather agency cautions that wind chill values near -40 can cause frostbite within minutes and also raises the risk of hypothermia.

Overnight wind chill values near -10 to -15 were expected in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley until temperatures gradually warm later this week, it says.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
MPs to vote tonight on government’s decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades

Just Posted

Carmen Pavlov, coordinator for Peninsula Streams Society’s BEACH program, holds a sample of a forage fish egg, too small to be seen on camera, but readily visible under microscope. (Christine van Reewyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish

The City of Colwood is hosting a public hearing on Feb. 22 on a proposed bylaw amendment that would allow the construction of a six-storey apartment building. (Photo courtesy of Westcor Lands Limited)
Public hearing set for proposed 6-storey apartment building in Colwood

Colin Plant, board chair of the Capital Regional District, says the new census figures reflect the outcome of decisions favouring growth on the West Shore, and keeping the Saanich Peninsula largely an agricultural area. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD chair agrees with density lift in Sidney, Brentwood and Saanichton

A screenshot from the project video the City of Victoria made as part of its call for public input on housing. Oak Bay will source a similar project video during its infill housing call for information, saving a more expensive animated version for potential use in the future. (City of Victoria video)
Oak Bay adds $11,000 in swag, modelling to entice engagement on infill housing strategy