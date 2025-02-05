Environment Canada issues frostbite warning as frigid temperatures clutch B.C.

Caution urged as unseasonable cold grips the province

Environment Canada is warning that frostbite and hypothermia that can occur within minutes as frigid conditions linger over much of British Columbia.

Extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings are in place for much of the interior as well as the north and central coasts and the agency is suggesting people limit outdoor activities and ensure pets and outdoor animals are sheltered.

The weather office says an arctic air mass over central B.C. is bringing wind chills near -40 to the north and -20 in coastal areas and the Whistler Valley.

Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for the B.C. Peace Region, including Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the region are expected to warm during the day after dropping to about -40 Celsius overnight.

An early morning extreme cold warning was also issued for Yoho and Kootenay parks and the Elk Valley, with the weather office saying gusty easterly winds will result in chills of about -40 Celsius.

Environment Canada has also issued an extreme cold warning for the Chilcotin on Feb. 5, 2025.

The warning specifies Puntzi Mountain as the location for the coldest temperatures, often the coolest spot on the Chilcotin Plateau.

“Very cold temperatures in combination with light winds will create windchill values between -35 and -40 overnight,” warns Environment Canada.

The advisory includes a list of cold-related symptoms to watch for including: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Meanwhile, there’s still a chance of flurries in Vancouver, where temperatures dropped below -8 Celsius this morning.

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement for Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland, warning more snow could be in the forecast.

Issued around 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5), the statement says there is the potential for more snow beginning in the afternoon and overnight, particularly during the evening commute. Snowfall amounts will vary between the regions, but two to four centimetres are expected, but some areas could see more than five centimetres.

It adds that heavy flurries could lead to reduced visibility.

The special weather statement covers the Lower Mainland, all the way out to the Fraser Valley, and Greater Victoria, the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay and southern sections of the Southern Gulf Islands.

—with Black Press Media files