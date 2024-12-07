Environment Canada issues more than a dozen weather warnings in B.C.

More than 70 millimetres of rain could hit parts of Metro Vancouver: federal forecaster

Environment Canada says freezing rain and flurries are set to hit parts of B.C. today, issuing more than a dozen weather warnings over heavy rain and snowfall at higher elevations.

The forecast says some parts of Metro Vancouver could see upwards of 70 millimetres of rain, with the warning stretching from Howe Sound to the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency says the downpours come from a “robust and rain laden frontal system” making its way across and inward through the B.C. coast.

A winter storm warning for the North Columbia and Kinbasket regions says higher elevations could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, cautioning drivers of rapidly accumulating snow and poor visibility on roads.

Environment Canada says the system is also bringing freezing rain to the Kootenay and Similkameen regions, causing icy and slippery conditions on routes including Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

The warnings say the hazardous conditions are expected to last through this afternoon, and heavy showers in some areas are expected to ramp up this evening.