Environment Canada issues snow, fog and rain advisories across B.C.

It says downpours of up to 70 millimetres are expected in the region before easing around noon

Environment Canada has issued rainfall advisories along B.C.’s west coast with the highest amounts expected around Metro Vancouver.

It says downpours of up to 70 millimetres are expected in the region before easing around noon, which could interrupt Remembrance Day events scheduled to happen this morning.

Special weather statements have also been issued for the Fraser Valley and along the Sunshine Coast, while snow and fog advisories have gone up elsewhere in the province.

A snowfall warning has been issued along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass that is expected to continue until Wednesday.

Environment Canada says the heaviest snow is expected between this morning and Tuesday afternoon, bringing up to 40 centimetres of snow and gusty winds up to 50 km/h.

The weather office has also issued a fog advisory for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna,

A freezing rain warning in B.C.’s northeastern Interior region had also been issued early Monday, but has since been lifted.

The Canadian Press