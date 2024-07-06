Environment Canada issues widespread warnings as heatwave settles over B.C.

The heat warnings cover much of B.C.’s bottom third

More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings this morning as a heatwave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for more than two dozen regions, noting the worst of the heat wave is expected to start Sunday and last into next week.

The heat warnings cover much of B.C.’s bottom third, inland sections of the central and norths coasts, as well as the northeastern part of the province.

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix is urging residents to figure out where their homes are coolest and keep windows and blinds closed during the hottest times of day.

Dix also says vulnerable people are at high risk during heat waves, as are seniors.

Anyone experiencing a heat-related emergency is encouraged to call 911.

The Canadian Press