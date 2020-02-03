Environment Canada to send snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning

Some areas of the Island can expect 20 cm of snow

Environment Canada told Black Press Media it will be issuing a snow warning for the Island for Tuesday morning, with some inland sections expecting between 5 to 20 cm.

Areas like Duncan and Ladysmith are likely to see the most snow, with flakes starting in the early morning around 6 a.m.

Places with higher elevation, including the Malahat are also likely to get snow, with predictions of 2 to 4 cm for the pass.

ALSO READ: Snow crews aren’t prioritizing Victoria bike lanes before streets, says City

“Good parts of the Island Highway tomorrow will be restricted with visibility due to wet flakes,” said Armel Castellan, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Victoria may also see some wet flakes in the morning, but Environment Canada says it will quickly turn to rain in mid-morning or afternoon.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram