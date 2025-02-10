Environment Canada warns of B.C. wind chills nearing -20 lasting until Tuesday

Whistler, Howe Sound to shiver under arctic airflow nearing -20 in overnight hours and mornings

Dangerous wind chill conditions that have triggered warnings in British Columbia’s North Coast and Rocky Mountains regions have spread to parts of the southwest, just north of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada issued an Arctic outflow warning Sunday for the Howe Sound and Sea to Sky corridor into Whistler and Pemberton to the north.

The weather agency says low temperatures and strong outflow winds will combine to create wind chill values nearing -20 in the overnight hours and mornings.

Environment Canada warns that frostbite and hypothermia can develop in minutes without proper clothing under those conditions, and residents are asked to “cover as much exposed skin as possible” when going outside and to stay dry.

The outflow is expected to end by Tuesday afternoon, the forecast says.

The weather agency had previously issued similar Arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings in the North Coast including Terrace and Kitimat as well as the areas around Yoho and Kootenay national parks in the Rocky Mountains, and both warnings remain in place until Tuesday.

Weather data today shows wind chill values dropping to as low as -28 at Yoho National Park, -27 at Kootenay National Park and -22 in Terrace.