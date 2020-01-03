Environment Canada warns of winds up to 70 km/h across south coast of B.C.

Friday started with a wind warning for the south coast of British Columbia.

The alert, issued by Environment Canada around 5 a.m. warns of strong winds that may cause damage in Greater Victoria as a Pacific storm is expected Friday night and Saturday morning.

Southeast winds are expected to gradually strengthen throughout Friday, particularly for areas near Haro Strait and the Strait of Georgia. Late in the evening winds should briefly reach 70 km/h before becoming southerly.

Winds are expected to shift early Saturday when areas near Juan de Fuca Strait could again experience winds up to 70 km/h. Winds are expected to slowly ease through Saturday afternoon.



