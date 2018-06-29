Environmental consultant to compete again for council

Rebecca Mersereau enters the race for Saanich council for a third after two close calls

Rebecca Mersereau is once again running for Saanich council. She missed a council seat by 30 votes in 2014 and 102 votes in the 2017 byelection. Wolfgang Depner/Saanich News

Rebecca Mersereau is more than familiar with the familiar aphorisms ‘third time’s the charm’ or ‘third time lucky’ as she enters her third campaign in four years for a seat on Saanich council.

Mersereau finished second in the 2017 byelection just 102 votes behind Coun. Karen Harper. In 2014, she finished just 30 votes behind Coun. Leif Wergeland. In short, Mersereau has come very close twice, only to fall short by thin and thinner margins.

“I prefer not rely on luck,” she said in interview Tuesday, after announcing her 2018 candidacy. “I find the results quite motivating,” she said.

An environmental consultant, Mersereau enters the race as a presence on local and regional advisory committees, and as a familiar face in Saanichaffairs, who nonetheless appears as an outside voice critical of the status quo. A self-described “policy geek,” Mersereau has also called for a lessconfrontational, more cooperative approach towards governance that promises to restore Saanich’s credibility among the public.

She said in a video announcing her candidacy that she is running to achieve a “more affordable, walkable and complete” community.

“We urgently need more leadership on regional transportation challenges and environmental stewardship to safe neighbourhood character andbiodiversity,” she said. “We also need to manage our finances responsibly in a way that safe-guards the well-being of future generations.”

She later said that her definition of a complete community is a community that incorporates land-planning decisions with transportation decisions. Nextto housing, transportation contributes to rising living costs in the region, and a more integrated approach that increases density around transportationmodes could reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and lower the cost-of-the-living. Millennials, she added, are also less likely to have their owncars. Seniors would also benefit from a transportation system that relies less on private automobiles.

Saanich also stands to benefit both ecologically and economically from protecting its biodiversity. It contributes to the desirable aesthetics of Saanichand helps protect the community against the effects of climate change, said Mersereau, who has been critical of Saanich’s decision to eliminate theEnvironmental Development Permit Area bylaw.

“It’s a natural landscape unlike any other landscape,” she said.

Mersereau also plans to protect the interests of younger taxpayers in expressing concerns about Saanich’s desire to keep taxes low in the present,thereby deferring future infrastructure costs to younger generations.

Saanich, she said, has done a good job of avoiding the mistakes of other communities, who have neglected their infrastructure. Similar to privatehomeowners, Saanich should continue to set aside revenues to maintain assets, unless it is willing to accept diminished assets, or face significantlyhigher costs in the future.

Mersereau acknowledges that this argument can be read as an argument for higher taxes, but she is unfazed. “I’m willing to take the heat,” she said.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter