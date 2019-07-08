FILE – About two dozen protesters gathered outside the office of Minister of Public Services and Procurement Delta MP Carla Qualtrough on May 4 to call on her to speak out against the planned expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Black Press Media files)

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Three Canadian environmental groups have filed a motion with the federal appeals court in hopes of quashing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

On Monday, Ecojustice announced it had filed a motion with the Federal Court of Appeals on behalf of the Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation.

The groups claim Ottawa’s June 18 approval of the pipeline did not take into account its duty to protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was re-approved by cabinet on June 18 and the Crown corporation building the Trans Mountain pipeline has said shovels could be in the ground by September.

In a thousand-plus page application for leave, Ecojustice said the data cabinet used to decide to approve the pipeline “failed to comply with the legal duties set out in the Species at Risk Act.”

“The Governor in Council also failed to comply with [the act’s] duties, and instead unlawfully decided that the significant adverse environmental effects of Project-related marine shipping on the Southern Residents could be justified,” court documents read.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

