A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environmental groups welcome Parks Canada buyout of Jasper Park backcountry lodges

Advocates say move needed to protect caribou herds on the edge of disappearing

Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association says buying out the backcountry lodges is unfortunate but needed to protect the herds, which are on the edge of disappearing.

She says the two lodges were on habitat used by caribou for calving, rearing and rutting, and added to pressures the animals were facing from predators.

The owner of one of the lodges declined to comment.

Caribou herds in the area are now so small, they can’t produce enough calves to expand the herds, and Parks Canada is considering a captive breeding program to bring them back.

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Malicious’: Lawsuit filed over blockage of North Saanich waterway
Next story
Fish farm workers rescue 2 dogs found hungry and alone on remote B.C. island

Just Posted

Victoria’s Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. is shifting to an employee ownership model after 21 years under the sole ownership of founder Matt Phillips. (Courtesy Phillips Brewing and Malting Co./Facebook)
Employees set to take over this beloved Victoria brewery

The MV GSL Eleni is seen docked off Ogden Point on Wednesday (Jan. 5) as it awaits repairs to get underway. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Repairs stretch to 7 days for broken barge parked in Victoria

This map created through the Capital Regional District mapping system shows the geography of a dispute between Gobind Farms and the owners of the two properties to the left of the farm. (CRD Mapping Service)
‘Malicious’: Lawsuit filed over blockage of North Saanich waterway

The Beach House Restaurant and nearby lots have been listed as for sale. Owner, Kate Phoenix, says operations will continue as normal until the end of August. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Site of historic Cordova Bay venue hits real estate market