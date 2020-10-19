‘Erratic’ cyclists potential cause of rider injured in Oak Bay

Detours were in place for a time this evening after a cyclist was injured in Oak Bay.
Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties warned drivers on Twitter after a woman was reportedly injured at Hampshire Road and Bowker Creek Avenue Monday, Oct. 19. The area remained off limits until about 5:30 p.m.
Bernoties said, while the file remained under investigation, it appears other cyclists riding erratically contributed to the woman’s fall.
