 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Error results in partial recount for Kelowna-Centre election results

NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge requested the recount
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster
web1_2024102020100-20241020191052-ade226192c96118a273c9909b8c40749b4940bd3ab072ef74179915cd1f69acd
An Elections B.C. sign is seen covered in rain on election day in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Ballots are being recounted for the Kelowna-Centre riding. 

Preliminary results in the B.C. election saw less than a 150 vote difference between Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen and NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge. 

Loewen claimed victory in the riding as the final ballots were being counted on election night. 

Now, a partial recount is being granted following a request by Wooldridge. 

A transcription error of one vote was identified between a ballot account and a tabulator results tape, said Elections BC in an email on Oct. 24. The email explains, "A ballot account is a form completed by elections officials showing the number of ballots issued and the votes for each candidate., based on the tabulator results tape. While the tabulator in questions passed all testing and produced results accurately, a recount of the ballots counted by that tabulator will be conducted as a result of the ballot account error."

The ballots will be counted by hand. 

Final counts of ballots cast in the election will be taking place over the weekend. Official results of the recount in Kelowna-Centre are expected to be complete by end of day Oct. 27. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

More News

Elections BC denies request by NDP's Begg for recount in Surrey-Guildford
Elections BC denies request by NDP's Begg for recount in Surrey-Guildford
Patient dies after fire at supportive housing building in Nanaimo
Patient dies after fire at supportive housing building in Nanaimo
ICBC receives 305 claims in B.C.'s south coast after atmospheric river
ICBC receives 305 claims in B.C.'s south coast after atmospheric river