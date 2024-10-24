Error results in partial recount for Kelowna-Centre election results

NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge requested the recount

Ballots are being recounted for the Kelowna-Centre riding.

Preliminary results in the B.C. election saw less than a 150 vote difference between Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen and NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge.

Loewen claimed victory in the riding as the final ballots were being counted on election night.

Now, a partial recount is being granted following a request by Wooldridge.

A transcription error of one vote was identified between a ballot account and a tabulator results tape, said Elections BC in an email on Oct. 24. The email explains, "A ballot account is a form completed by elections officials showing the number of ballots issued and the votes for each candidate., based on the tabulator results tape. While the tabulator in questions passed all testing and produced results accurately, a recount of the ballots counted by that tabulator will be conducted as a result of the ballot account error."

The ballots will be counted by hand.

Final counts of ballots cast in the election will be taking place over the weekend. Official results of the recount in Kelowna-Centre are expected to be complete by end of day Oct. 27.