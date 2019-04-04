The 5K Community Run in Esquimalt on April will affect traffic (screenshot)

Esquimalt 5K community run happening April 6

The run will affect traffic on Saturday morning

An upcoming run in the Township of Esquimalt will affect traffic on Saturday morning.

Esquimalt’s annual 5k Community Run will be on April 6, with short term road closures running from 8:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

A children’s 1 km event will start at 9 a.m., and will be and “out and back” route down Lyall Street, from the lacrosse box at the Esquimalt Recreating Centre to Macaulay Elementary School.

The largest closure will take place on Lyall Street from Lampson to Fraser Streets during the 1 km run, and at the start of the 5 km run from approximately 8:55 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

ALSO READ: Participate your way in this favourite Esquimalt event!

Street parking will not be permitted on this stretch from 7 p.m. on Friday April 5, to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 6.

Drivers trying to access the Archie Browning Sports Centre during the event are asked to enter via Esquimalt Road.

Portions of the run also include parts of Saxe Point and Macaulay Point Park; participants are expected to be in these areas between 9:35 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.

For more information, you can visit esquimalt.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Previous story
RCMP bust reported drug lab on Vancouver Island
Next story
Terp City Canna Lounge moves to former Leaf Compassion dispensary location

Just Posted

Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Terp City Canna Lounge moves to former Leaf Compassion dispensary location

The cannabis lounge at 950 Yates Street is not approved by the City, but offers consumption sites

Esquimalt 5K community run happening April 6

The run will affect traffic on Saturday morning

Thursday sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Greater Victoria ranks 66th on City Entrepreneurial Index, according to small business group

Chamber CEO Catherine Holt says report ‘needs to be taken with a grain of salt’

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Firefighters practise entering and exiting a hovering helicopter

Most Read