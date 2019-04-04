Esquimalt 5K community run happening April 6

The 5K Community Run in Esquimalt on April will affect traffic (screenshot)

An upcoming run in the Township of Esquimalt will affect traffic on Saturday morning.

Esquimalt’s annual 5k Community Run will be on April 6, with short term road closures running from 8:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

A children’s 1 km event will start at 9 a.m., and will be and “out and back” route down Lyall Street, from the lacrosse box at the Esquimalt Recreating Centre to Macaulay Elementary School.

The largest closure will take place on Lyall Street from Lampson to Fraser Streets during the 1 km run, and at the start of the 5 km run from approximately 8:55 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Street parking will not be permitted on this stretch from 7 p.m. on Friday April 5, to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 6.

Drivers trying to access the Archie Browning Sports Centre during the event are asked to enter via Esquimalt Road.

Portions of the run also include parts of Saxe Point and Macaulay Point Park; participants are expected to be in these areas between 9:35 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.

For more information, you can visit esquimalt.ca

