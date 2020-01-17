Wei Li, the 49-year-old convicted of lighting his rental property on fire in the fall of 2017, was sentenced to two years in a federal penitentiary on Friday in the Supreme Court of B.C. (Facebook/Debbie Beech)

Esquimalt arsonist sentenced to two years in jail, thanks police, defence lawyer and taxpayers

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

The man convicted of “torching” his rental property in Esquimalt wore a fully packed backpack and wheeled a small pink suitcase into the courtroom on Friday afternoon to find out how long he would be spending in jail.

Wei ‘George’ Li was sentenced to two years in a federal penitentiary for one count of arson in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Justice Robin Baird was ready to give his reasons for judgment last Friday but agreed to adjourn until this week in order to give Li time to plan with his family. Li lives in Quebec with his estranged wife, who is dealing with a thyroid cancer diagnosis, to co-parent their two children, one of whom is on the autism spectrum.

RELATED: Esquimalt arsonist sentencing adjourned to allowing family time to plan

When asked if Li had anything final to say to the courts prior to hearing his sentence, he told the judge that he had prepared a two-page statement but was advised to seek counsel from his defence lawyer, Rolfe Horne, before reading it out loud.

After about a 10-minute break, Li stood up to deliver his edited statement, starting out by expressing his confusion with the guilty verdict and then thanking the police, who Li said did a “wonderful job.”

“I have to say I was really impressed by the professionalism, especially [by the fact] they even unlocked the iPhone,” said Li.

During the trial, in an agreed statement of facts, it came to light that in the days leading up to the fire, Li had searched how to transport gasoline in plastic containers and the distance and commute time from the property to the fire department.

In addition to the searches, an unexplained jerrycan with gas in it was found in the basement, which pointed to Li’s guilt, stated the judge, along with the fact that the firefighter who was primarily responsible for extinguishing the fire “reeked of gasoline.”

RELATED: Guilty verdict for man accused of setting fire to his Esquimalt rental property

Li was arrested about 30 minutes after he set the fire. He was arrested at the Victoria International Airport after he sought medical attention for burns on his hands, face and neck.

The courts heard how Li and his tenant Billy Montgomery had a strained relationship that became “extremely volatile” leading up to the day of the fire, on Oct. 3, 2017.

Justice Baird said he believed Li’s motive for setting fire to Montgomery’s personal items in the garage was to intimidate Montgomery or force him off the property “or both.” Baird called the crime “premediated” and said the jury clearly rejected the defence that the fire had started from an electric spark when the lights were turned on.

“What the accused did here was extremely dangerous, not to mention unbelievably stupid,” said Baird.

Baird took into account the fact that prior to this incident, Li had no criminal record and said he had 50 years of previous good character.

In addition to thanking police, Li thanked his lawyer — who called a “true gentleman” and said he didn’t “need a win to know that” — along with the taxpayers.

One person clapped as Li was lead out of the courtroom in handcuffs, leaving his backpack and suitcase behind to be collected by the sheriffs.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three Saanich councillors ask for $2-M investment into District road safety

Just Posted

Esquimalt arsonist sentenced to two years in jail, thanks police, defence lawyer and taxpayers

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

Three Saanich councillors ask for $2-M investment into District road safety

‘I don’t want roads to be safer in 30 years, I want them safer now,’ says Coun. Ned Taylor

CRD awards $6.8-million Wastewater Treatment Project contract to Surrey company

Construction of the Trent Forcemain to begin in early 2020

Young Island skiers earn podium finishes at first Teck BC Cup of 2020

Saanich student-athlete earns two bronze medals in U18 girls category

West Shore parenting program tackles stigmas around raising teenagers

‘Many teens don’t feel like their parents have confidence in them,” says program coordinator

VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 17

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read