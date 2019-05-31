HMCS Regina made its fourth drug bust in the Middle East on May 3. (Facebook/Canadian Armed Forces Operations)

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina concludes mission in Middle East, comes home in August

Ship seized over 9 tonnes of illegal narcotics in about one month

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina has concluded a security and counter-terrorism mission in Middle Eastern and East African waters, having seized over 9 tonnes of illegal narcotics in just over a month.

The vessel left CFB Esquimalt in February with the Asterix — a replenishing ship filled with fuel and supplies — and a Cyclone helicopter from the maritime helicopter squadron task force.

HMCS Regina was involved in the Canadian Armed Forces’ ongoing contribution to counter-terrorism and maritime security operations in Middle Eastern and East African waters, also known as Operation ARTEMIS.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes fourth drug bust in Middle East

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks

The warship was operating in the region as part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150), a task force under the Combined Maritime Forces, which is a naval coalition of 33 nations.

As part of CTF 150, assets worked with several other coalition ships to patrol the waters of the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman while a CP-140 Aurora aircraft conducted maritime surveillance.

The efforts are in support of CTF 150’s mandate to deter and deny terrorist organizations any benefits from using the high seas for smuggling illicit cargo including narcotics, UN-embargoed weapons, and Somalian charcoal.

Profits from illicit trafficking in the region are a known source of funding for terrorist and criminal networks, which represents a common treat to the security and prosperity of the region, according to the Department of National Defence.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes three tonnes of hashish in second drug bust

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes 2.5 tonnes of hashish in Indian Ocean

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by all Canadian Armed Forces units and members working together in the region during Operation ARTEMIS,” said Cmdr. Jacob French, commanding officer of HMCS Regina and Operation ARTEMIS task force commander. “As a team, we contributed to maritime security in the region by disrupting the use of the high seas as a passageway for illegal activities, while supporting the free-flow of international trade and commerce in some of the world’s busiest waterways. That’s $4.7 million dollars that will not be making it into the hands of those wanting to do harm around the world.”

In about one month’s time, HMCS Regina made four drug busts.

On May 3, the ship seized over two tonnes of hashish in the Northern Arabian Sea. On April 18, the ship seized 1.5 tonnes of hashish and 10.5 kilograms of heroin while deployed in the Indian Ocean. On April 15, the ship seized over three tonnes of hashish and on April 6 it seized more than 2.5 tonnes of hashish. Both of those seizures took place off the coast of Oman.

READ ALSO: Three navy ships deploy from CFB Esquimalt Wednesday

HMCS Regina, its embarked Cyclone helicopter and the Asterix will now resume operation PROJECTION, working with partner navies and conducting key leader engagements to enhance military cooperation and partnerships in support of Canada’s diplomatic efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ship will return to Esquimalt in August, concluding a six-month deployment.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sidney sailors battle rain, currents and low wind for Swiftsure win
Next story
Pedal Power: 72 year-old set to cycle from Arctic Circle to Sidney

Just Posted

New Thrifty Foods in Langford celebrates buying local and the BC Seafood Festival

Thrifty Foods partnering with province’s Buy BC campaign

West Shore resident raises money for hospice care in marathon spin event

Colwood man plans to ride a spin bike for over 12 hours at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre

Black & Gogol to play The Oaks for Eric

Tenth Blues for Eric show is June 8

West Shore Parks & Recreation reviewing curling association proposal to keep rink open

JDF Curling Association hopes to run rink on their own

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina concludes mission in Middle East, comes home in August

Ship seized over 9 tonnes of illegal narcotics in about one month

VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’

First ever local barber battle celebrates industry with hip hop, dance and hair cutting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

Boats sailing in Vancouver Island waters as Van Isle 360 race begins

Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Victoria among stops in two-week international yacht race

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Most Read