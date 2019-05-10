Esquimalt Buccaneer Days bring traffic changes

Esquimalt Road closed on May 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue

Use alternate routes on May 11 from approximately 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. when Esquimalt Road will be closed from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue for the Buccaneer Days Parade. BC Transit will also have adjusted routes to accommodate the event. (Esquimalt Buccaneer Days Facebook)

In preparation of crowds – donning eye-patches and swords – hitting the streets in Esquimalt for the annual Buccaneer Days Parade, traffic and parking changes have been announced.

On Saturday, May 11, Esquimalt Road will be closed from approximately 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue and drivers are advised to use alternate routes. BC Transit will also have adjusted routes to accommodate the event.

This historic annual three-day event takes place in the heart of Esquimalt with several activities scheduled for kids young and old. With the increase in traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular, festival goers are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation.

Parking is limited with the midway in the rear lot of the Archie Browning Sports Centre. Parking is available in the Township of Esquimalt parking lot at Macaulay Point Park on Munro Street and street parking is available in the area.

Parking in the Esquimalt Shopping Plaza lot is available for plaza customers only.

The accessible parking spots in front of the sports centre are available for those who need them.

For event details, visit esquimalt.ca/community-events/events-listing/calendar/buccaneer-days-2019.

