Esquimalt, Central Saanich staff required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 20

Esquimalt and Central Saanich have become the latest Greater Victoria authorities to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Township of Esquimalt and District of Central Saanich employees will need to show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated by Dec. 20.

Both the Capital Regional District and the District of Saanich are requiring their employees to have their two doses by Dec. 13.

Esquimalt said accommodations will be made for employees who can’t be fully vaccinated “for legitimate reasons.” Central Saanich is in the process of finalizing the policy, which is expected mid-November and noted accommodations will be made for exemptions “on the basis of a protected legal ground, such as for medical or other grounds protected under the B.C. Human Rights Code.” The district is still finalizing a policy on how to address those who cannot comply.

“This policy is our way of bolstering not only the health and safety of our staff, but of all visitors to township facilities,” said Laurie Hurst, Esquimalt’s chief administrative officer.

The Dec. 20 deadline gives those who are unvaccinated or have had just one dose a reasonable timeline to get the required jabs, Hurst said.

A release on Thursday noted that while the vaccine policy doesn’t apply to them, all of the Esquimalt council members have self-declared to be fully vaccinated.

In Central Saanich, the mandate applies to all municipal staff, including police, fire, volunteers, and contractors.

