Esquimalt is considering options for bike lanes on Lampson Street. (Screenshot/ Google Maps)

Esquimalt considers installing seperate bike lanes on Esquimalt Road, Lampson Street

Staff explored several options for the busy routes

The Township of Esquimalt is looking into installing protected bike lanes on Lampson Street and portions of Esquimalt Road.

In July 2018, Esquimalt began a comprehensive study of its transportation study, which included several surveys on bike lanes. The surveys identified Lampson Street as one of the most prioritized arteries for bike lanes, according to residents and community members.

On Monday council heard reports from staff looking at several options for bike lanes on both corridors.

The portion of Esquimalt Road would stretch from Lamspon Street up to Canteen Road near the CFB Esquimalt; initial plans suggested condensing the stretch into a shared space between cars and cyclists, with bump-outs for pedestrians.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt looks into protected bike lanes on Lyall Street

Councillors questioned why staff hadn’t considered painted or protected bike lanes, to which staff said there might be a significant loss of parking.

“Living in this area I’m actually surprised how little the on-street parking is used,” said Coun. Jacob Helliwell. “I’d be quite in favour of finding ways to put bike lanes in there, because it is quite heavily used by cyclists.”

Coun. Tim Morrison noted that it would be ideal to make the commute to the navy base easier for cyclists.

“I see the value of having that commuter cycling lane all the way up to Canteen Road for both commuter and leisure purposes,” he said. “I think there would be a lot of benefit to having cycling lanes.”

Councillors further suggested having a pedestrian-activated crosswalk somewhere along this strip, as well as better lighting.

ALSO READ: Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

The Lampson Street portion explored several options, with most people gravitating to a second option of was having buffered bike lanes on both the north and south side of the street.

The Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition (GVCC) has spoken with Esquimalt on the options, and is happy that separate bike lanes are being considered.

“It’s really needed in the north-south connection, it’s the only major road in Esquimalt with the exception of Colville Road that doesn’t have some sort of bike lane,” said Corey Burger, policy and infrastructure chair at the GVCC. ” It early days yet, but it’s fantastic that council was in favour of moving things forward.”

Township staff now go back to the drawing board with more detailed design options before presenting it to council again in January.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Saanich seeks contractors for Shelbourne Street upgrade project

Just Posted

Saanich seeks contractors for Shelbourne Street upgrade project

The three-phase project is expected to begin in 2020

Saanich allows retail sale of recreational cannabis for specific zones

Amendments to the 2003 bylaw allows retail sale of recreational cannabis in Saanich

Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison for Sooke home invasion

Home invasion took place on Feb. 9 and left one man with face and head injuries

Police impound 19 vehicles for excessive speed on Malahat

Excessive speed is classified as going more than 40 km/h over the limit in that stretch

UPDATED: Royal Jubilee gets 15 more patient beds for Greater Victoria end-of-life care

New patient beds in hospice and acute palliative care to be in place by spring 2020

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Most Read