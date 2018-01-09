Artist’s rendering shows the development approved by Esquimalt council for 615 Fernhill Rd., after a public hearing on Monday. Nearby neighbours of the site voiced concerns over the scarcity of street parking in the block and potential for increased traffic. Courtesy Township of Esquimalt

Esquimalt council approves multi-unit residential project on Fernhill Road

Neighbours concerned over parking, traffic, but council greenlights low-rise building

Esquimalt council voted Monday to rezone a property at 615 Fernhill Rd., where the owner plans to remove a single-family home and build a low-rise, 10-unit residential building.

In a presentation during a public hearing on the application, Township planning technician Alex Tang noted there were similar structures in the neighbourhood – three and four-storey apartment buildings. Given the current density on the street, some residents worried about the potential parking and traffic issues.

Don Hamilton, who resides at 636 Fernhill Rd., pointed out that Fernhill Road was initially built to serve single-family homes.

Next-door neighbour Lynne Masse-Danes, who has lived on Fernhill 20 years, also worried about traffic and parking, noting, “There is absolutely never a spare spot, because you’ve got four apartment complexes right there.”

Coun. Tim Morrison pointed out that extra residents wouldn’t necessarily translate to an increase in the need for street parking.

“People are just not going to spend their life savings on a condo where they can’t park their vehicles (on site); they’re not going to rely on street parking,” he said, adding many families can only afford one vehicle today.

The design calls for 10 resident spaces and two visitor spots below grade.

Misha Wilkin, the owner of the property in question, said the target market for the new development is varied: “Whether it’s first-time home buyers, empty nesters, retirees and families as well, it suits all those different needs.

“It creates affordable housing through density,” he added.

Council was pleased with the varied design of the units: two townhomes, six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units; as well as consideration during the construction phase for accommodating residents interested in aging in place.

Coun. Beth Burton-Krahn, the lone holdout in the 5-1 vote, said if Esquimalt is going to increase density, a proactive plan must be in place, one that works interconnectively with the community.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Child pricked by discarded needle, restaurant owner comes forward

Just Posted

UPDATE: Child pricked by discarded needle, restaurant owner comes forward

Incident took place Monday at Pandora Avenue McDonald’s

Esquimalt council approves multi-unit residential project on Fernhill Road

Neighbours concerned over parking, traffic, but council greenlights four-storey building

Esquimalt not rushing onto plastic bag ‘banned’ wagon

Council votes to evaluate bylaw after monitoring Victoria results

VicPD hopes distracted driving education pilot gains provincial traction

Ticketed offenders given option of accepting fine and points or taking seminar

Sidney police seeking information on urn found on the beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Spike in graffiti for Oak Bay

“Someone knows who this is and I encourage them to call us or Crime Stoppers”

$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

Highways crews set to smooth out the Kennedy Lake climb starting this spring

Saanich curler helps Island team earn berth in U18 provincials

Saanich curler Gabriella Higdon is headed to the 2018 Optimist B.C. U18… Continue reading

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

Most Read