Esquimalt council: Municipal hall upgrades, other internal work planned

New refrigeration equipment, treadmills and planner workspace in works

Esquimalt Township municipal hall. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Council approved spending an additional $98,000 to upgrade and replace the floors and paint the halls of municipal hall.

Staff said the extra funding was needed to address the fact the lone bid on the project came in far higher than expected, largely a result of the busy construction market. That problem, it was noted, has been made worse by a labour shortage exacerbated by a lack of affordable housing in the region.

At the same Feb. 5 meeting, council also approved a budget request for $54,000 to hire a planning technician and $20,000 to create a work space for the new employee. “This is a real tangible way that we can contribute to the speed at which building permits can be issued and new housing can be provided to [address] that significant demand at crisis levels,” said Coun. Tim Morrison.

And $350,000 was approved for the replacement and upgrade of refrigeration equipment at the Archie Browning Sports Centre, a system that with new technologies, will require less ammonia. Also related to recreation, the Esquimalt Recreation Centre will get new treadmills, as council gave early budget approval to a $57,840 upgrade to the existing fitness equipment.

New duplex on the docket

A development permit for a property at 832 Old Esquimalt Rd. was approved to allow the building of a duplex. The proponent provided a model of the building materials, which council praised for their longevity and cost efficiency in creating affordable housing in the Township.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Victoria Police bust man with counterfeit credit cards, cash

Just Posted

Island Health offers naloxone training in Victoria

New board members, media invited to participate

Victoria Police bust man with counterfeit credit cards, cash

Investigators tipped off after other stolen items showed up for sale online

Public input wanted on regional handyDART facility in View Royal

BC Transit has applied for rezoning of 2401 Burnside Rd.

National award for local leader at Victoria Golf Club

T-Jay Creamer wins CGSA/Toro Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award

UPDATE: Students at Royal Oak middle school return to class after gas leak evacuation

Class interrupted for suspected gas leak at 2 p.m. Thursday

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Peninsula Co-op donates $100K towards Nigel redevelopment

Broadmead Care’s Nigel House first building in master plan

Most Read