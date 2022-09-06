Esquimalt has voted to increase its mayor and councillor pay. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

Mayor to make $68,900 while councillors will get $27,560

Governing the township is set to earn Esquimalt’s mayor and councillors a pay increase in 2023 and the following years.

The mayor is set to make $68,900 while councillors will get $27,560 next year.

After 2023, the officials will get a yearly pay bump that aligns with the region’s consumer price index of the previous calendar year. In keeping with the township’s current practice, the mayor and councillors will get a minimum annual raise of two per cent should the consumer price index not exceed a two per cent increase.

Council approved the pay rates in a unanimous late August vote, though the move still needs to be adopted in a final vote at an upcoming council meeting. Mayor Barb Desjardins was absent for the Aug. 29 vote.

In 2021, Mayor Barb Desjardins earned $60,887 while each councillor received $26,094.

The officials also receive $75 a month to pay for a cell phone connected to their mayor and council duties.

Esquimalt has voted to increase its mayor and councillor pay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

