Esquimalt council to discuss short-term rentals, budget

Esquimalt Town Council has a busy to-do list this week.

When council assembles Feb. 5 at Municipal Hall, on the agenda is a presentation from Tourism Victoria, to discuss the importance of regulating the short-term rental market as it affects tourism in the region.

In terms of budgeting, council will be asked to approve $98,000 in funding to revamp the floors and paint at Municipal Hall as well as $54,600 to hire a planning technician for 2018, and $20,000 to create a workspace for the new employee in development services.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is also asking for $15,000 and an early budget approval of $350,000 has been submitted for the replacement and upgrade of the Archie Browning Sports Centre refrigeration equipment. The rec centre is also seeking early budget approval to replace fitness equipment, to the tune of $57,840.

Also on the agenda is a motion to approve amendments recommended by Esquimalt Town Council to the Vic West Official Community Plan (OCP). They include support for the construction of smaller – two-and-a-half storey – apartment buildings and rowhouse complexes on large lots in order to fit in with the aesthetic and current residents of older neighbourhoods.

Esquimalt will present the first reading of its own updated Official Community Plan, Feb. 26.

The council meeting Monday Feb. 5 is at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend and provide input.

