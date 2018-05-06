Esquimalt council to look at new cannabis bylaw

May 7 meeting also addresses tax increase, fiber optics infrastructure

Esquimalt council will sit down to iron out the details of its zoning bylaw to regulate cannabis, when it meets in council chambers, May 7.

Upon recommendation from staff, council will choose whether to detail definitions of; cannabis, cannabis plant, medical marijuana production facility and store, cannabis sales. As well, definitions of “business and professional offices” and “store, retail” are being considered for amendment.

RELATED: Market for cannabis edibles remains strong, despite ban

Staff recommends prohibiting the retail sale of non-medical cannabis in all zones and on all public roadways unless the location is specifically zoned. It also recommends prohibiting cannabis lounges and similar facilities in all zones unless the location is specifically rezoned for such use.

To that end, it has also suggested that both the Gorge Vale Golf Club and the English Inn add the word “liquor” before the word “lounge” in reference to their establishments.

Provisions are also recommended around the growing and production of marijuana, cannabis and similar plants, products or derivatives on ALR land, or land specifically rezoned for a Health Canada licensed facility.

Council will also look at approving a public hearing before putting the bylaw into effect.

RELATED: North Saanich to debate cannabis bylaw and new business fee

Also on the agenda is a public hearing is scheduled for 520 Constance Ave. where plans to build a townhouse have required changes in both the land use designation and zoning.

The Financial Plan Bylaw and Tax Rates Bylaw will also be given first, second and third readings after lengthy discussions over previous meetings about what kind of tax increase residents and business owners in the Township can expect.

Council is also considering a request to staff to explore the possibility of fiber optic infrastructure in Esquimalt, to increase its commercial and business sectors.

In a notice of motion put forward by Mayor Desjardins, she said the concept was first raised in 2014. Since then, North Saanich, Oak Bay, Langford, Colwood, View Royal, Metchosin and Sooke have all made fiber optic communication available in their municipalities.

Esquimalt council meets tomorrow, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Municipal Hall.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt
Next story
B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Just Posted

Esquimalt council to look at new cannabis bylaw

May 7 meeting also addresses tax increase, fiber optics infrastructure

Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

IMCRT, Esquimalt Division Patrol took suspect into custody without incident

Stars on Ice glides into Victoria

Reigning women’s World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond tells us what this year’s tour has in store

Official opening for North Saanich’s Jubilee Park

District, sponsors to be on hand for May 10 event

Royal Oak Burial Park giving out free carnations for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day visitors to Royal Oak Burial Park will be presented with… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

Churchyard tour visits final resting place of Victoria pioneers

Public can tour historic St. Luke’s Churchyard on May 12

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Donation boosts funding for Nigel House project

The Broadmead Care Society has received a $25,000 donation from 100+ Women… Continue reading

Art in the Vineyard searching for forgotten treasures

Art in the Vineyard seeks donations of previously loved treasures for June 23 event

Most Read