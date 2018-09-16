Esquimalt council votes on pay raise, looks at affordable housing policy

Public hearing for rezoning application also on the docket for council meeting Monday night

When Esquimalt council reconvenes Monday (Sept. 17), on the agenda will be the adoption of a bylaw to increase remuneration for the incoming council, as well as two rezoning applications and a notice of motion to protect low-income renters in the Township.

Council is expected to adopt a bylaw that increases the mayor’s remuneration to $57,600 (up roughly 16 per cent from $48,225.20) and for each councillor, 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary, roughly $23,040 (up roughly 10 per cent from $20,779.60).

In addition to the pay increase, mayor and council will also receive a $75 “communications benefit” each, aimed to assist with the cost of maintaining a cell phone, data plan and home internet.

If passed, the new bylaw will take effect Nov. 1 and be applied to the incoming council.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday’s meeting in regard to the rezoning application for 833 and 835 Dunsmuir Rd. where a 5-storey, 32-unit wood frame building is proposed by Esquimalt-based development/architect firm Praxis Inc.

Previous projects from the firm include the expansion of the Esquimalt Fire Station and upgrades to Esquimalt High as well as the construction of Atrium at 1245 Esquimalt Rd.

A rezoning application for 1109 Lyall Street is also on the docket, where a multi-family dwelling is proposed.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak will be on hand to present the department’s framework agreement quarterly report. The department awaits the decision from a provincial review of its budget that saw the school liaison officer program cut after Esquimalt denied a budget request for more funding.

And, Coun. Olga Liberchuk will put forward a notice of motion to enact a policy that protects low-income renters, ensuring all new developments in Esquimalt offer a certain percentage of below market accommodation.

Esquimalt council meets at 7 p.m., Sept. 17 at Municipal Hall (1229 Esquimalt Rd.).

