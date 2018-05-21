Esquimalt Farmers Market kicks off summer season

Not every community in the province can boast that their farmers market is the top in B.C., but Esquimalt will when it opens its summer season this week at Memorial Park.

Now in its fourth year, the weekly outdoor market is the family-friendly, go-to place for local, healthy food, good community and fun.

Esquimalt MLA Mitzi Dean and Mayor Barb Desjardins will ring the market bell, signaling the start of what promises to be another successful season.

“Esquimalt has great spirit,” says market manager and founder, Katrina Dwulit.

“It’s such a beautiful thing on market days to see the smiling faces of the community gathering, building relationships, supporting local makers, bakers, growers, and engaging in a sustainable access to food.”

RELATED: Esquimalt Farmers Market named top in B.C.

Dwulit and her team have a rotating line-up of vendors as well as live music, and food trucks scheduled every Thursday evening from May 24 until Sept. 13.

Esquimalt Farmers Market will also continue with programs like the food hamper for the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House and Rainbow Kitchen and the BC SPCA Barking Lot, for dog minding. The market is also a proud new member of BC Association of Farmers’ Markets’ coupon nutrition program.

RELATED: B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

This year, waste-free initiatives are top of mind, so plan to bring reusable bags for shopping, cutlery, plates, and a refillable drink container to cut down on the market’s footprint. And keep an eye out for Mr. Organic, who will host hands-on composting demonstrations while offering some gardening advice.

Esquimalt Farmers market runs from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com