Esquimalt Fire Department rolls out 25-foot pig for Ribfest

Scott McMillan, executive at the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation, with Pat the pig, who will be at the Esquimalt Ribfest. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The Esquimalt Fire Hall was decorated with a larger-than-life character Thursday morning.

Pat the pig, a 25-foot inflatable hog in a chef hat, stood outside the hall and towered over a ladder truck, all for the sake of the Esquimalt Ribfest.

For the seventh year in a row the event will support local charities and projects, all while creating an appetizing and family-friendly environment.

“This year as always you can expect all the smoked meat you can eat,” said Scott McMillan, executive of the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation. “We have an immaculate beer garden full of local craft beers, and we have some of the best musicians coming from all across Canada and the States.”

This year the headliner will be Ian Moore, a performance which will pay a special tribute to the former music director, Jason Buie, who passed away last year.

“The stage is named now in his honour, and one of his idols, Ian Moore, is coming to headline Saturday night and it’s going to be special,” McMillan said.

Other performances include the Deep Sea Gypsies, the Lonesharks, the Paul Black Trio and The Femme Fatales.

Ribs will be cooked up by six of the top barbecuers in the North America, while drinks will be provided by nine of the province’s own breweries, vineyards and cideries.

All funds earned at the front gate– where Pat the pig will be stationed– will go to the Esquimalt Firefighter’s charitable foundation, while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School.

“We always say we unfortunately get to see people on their worst days, ” McMillan said. “Through events like this it allows us to see them on their best.”

The Esquimalt Rib Fest is Sept. 6-8 at Bullen Park.

-With files from Arnold Lim

