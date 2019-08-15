Scott McMillan, executive at the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation, with Pat the pig, who will be at the Esquimalt Ribfest. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Esquimalt Fire Department rolls out 25-foot pig for Ribfest

The Esquimalt Fire Department hogged some hall space for a cheeky character

The Esquimalt Fire Hall was decorated with a larger-than-life character Thursday morning.

Pat the pig, a 25-foot inflatable hog in a chef hat, stood outside the hall and towered over a ladder truck, all for the sake of the Esquimalt Ribfest.

For the seventh year in a row the event will support local charities and projects, all while creating an appetizing and family-friendly environment.

“This year as always you can expect all the smoked meat you can eat,” said Scott McMillan, executive of the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation. “We have an immaculate beer garden full of local craft beers, and we have some of the best musicians coming from all across Canada and the States.”

ALSO READ: Esquimalt Ribfest in need of volunteers

This year the headliner will be Ian Moore, a performance which will pay a special tribute to the former music director, Jason Buie, who passed away last year.

“The stage is named now in his honour, and one of his idols, Ian Moore, is coming to headline Saturday night and it’s going to be special,” McMillan said.

Other performances include the Deep Sea Gypsies, the Lonesharks, the Paul Black Trio and The Femme Fatales.

ALSO READ: Turf field project at Esquimalt High School awaits government response

Ribs will be cooked up by six of the top barbecuers in the North America, while drinks will be provided by nine of the province’s own breweries, vineyards and cideries.

All funds earned at the front gate– where Pat the pig will be stationed– will go to the Esquimalt Firefighter’s charitable foundation, while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School.

“We always say we unfortunately get to see people on their worst days, ” McMillan said. “Through events like this it allows us to see them on their best.”

The Esquimalt Rib Fest is Sept. 6-8 at Bullen Park.

-With files from Arnold Lim

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Langford bank temporarily closed after driver crashes through front doors
Next story
Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Esquimalt Fire Department rolls out 25-foot pig for Ribfest

The Esquimalt Fire Department hogged some hall space for a cheeky character

Island Health extends warning after continued spike in overdoses

Public and drug users cautioned about stronger drugs

Man connected to April shooting in Langford to face bail hearing

Justin Lemmen charged with several weapons-related offences

Final leg of Wharf Street bike lanes, Humboldt Street plaza set to open

The new plaza officially opens Thursday morning

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Multi-unit effort needed to apprehend John Wesley Shaw, 44, in Nanaimo Monday

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Most Read