Township of Esquimalt Municipal Hall. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Esquimalt gets on board with Island-wide business licence

Township the first municipality in the region to sign on

Esquimalt council has adopted a new bylaw to get on board with allowing for an Island-wide business licence, the first municipality in the Capital Region to do so.

The licence, being considered by 24 Vancouver Island municipalities, costs $170 and would allow businesses to expand their reach on a geographically larger scale. Currently, an inter-municipal licence is available in Greater Victoria.

RELATED: Island-wide business licence eyed

“I think this is the way to go in terms of business licences,” Mayor Barb Desjardins said, adding the scope of the initiative is very significant. “We have all kinds of workers that work in so many different communities and up and down the Island.”

The bylaw “includes but is not limited to trades, plumbers, electricians, cleaning services, pest control or other similar businesses. This does not include fruit stands, flea markets, trade shows or other similar businesses.”

The new bylaw also includes the retail sale of cannabis, despite the details of marijuana legislation still being in the works for all three levels of government.

Each of the other 12 municipalities in the region are set to consider similar bylaws of their own, according to Township staff.

The goal of the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology is to have participating municipalities adopt the bylaw and bring it into effect Jan. 1.

– With files from Dawn Gibson

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Province delivers notice of unauthorized occupation to Saanich tent city Camp Namegans
Next story
Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Just Posted

Commercial vehicle takes out a light pole on Jacklin Road

Minor traffic delays are expected

Crash backs up traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Crews on scene say two women suffered minor injuries after their vehicles… Continue reading

Esquimalt gets on board with Island-wide business licence

Township the first municipality in the region to sign on

Delayed grant decisions could send new Crystal Pool costs soaring

Delays could cost the City of Victoria up to $500,000/month more in construction costs

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Special forces unit to monitor Hells Angels ride on Vancouver Island

Enforcement unit says motorcycle club to hold 35th anniversary ride in Nanaimo

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

New signs will memorialize Saanich’s Shelbourne Street

Memorial Avenue Committee plans call for Sept. 29 dedication ceremony

Most Read