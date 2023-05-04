A rendering of the proposed Esquimalt public safety building, from the fire department’s apparatus bay doors. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

A rendering of the proposed Esquimalt public safety building, from the fire department’s apparatus bay doors. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt grapples with $62.2M safety building budget

Latest figures $20M more than February 2021 estimate

Already $7 million into its public safety building replacement project, Esquimalt faces another big jump in the projected budget.

In February 2021, project consultants provided an estimated budget of $42 million for all aspects of the project. The estimate went up $6 million by June 2022, and after tenders were issued last December, the construction manager presented the township with an unexpected budget of $62.2 million.

“This is a difficult situation, however, the reality is that costs continue to rise and we need to make decisions based on the most recent information available,” Mayor Barbara Desjardins said in a news release.

Township staff sought a second opinion that confirmed the number.

RELATED: Esquimalt residents question approval process for $42M public safety building

The increase is attributed to the higher costs seen regionally. In recent years the Island construction market has seen annual escalation rates of 10 per cent per year. Typical annual rates are two to five per cent, according to the township.

Just under $7 million of the budget has been spent so far on the temporary police facility, removal of the old building, construction of the temporary fire hall and design work and consultant fees.

While the township has submitted grant applications where possible, there is no significant contribution in progress to contribute to funding, staff said.

RELATED: Esquimalt blazes new trail toward modern public safety building

“Council is confident in the budgeting work done so far. Staff have sought expert advice from construction professionals and local industry experts in all phases of the process. We need to ensure the community’s safety is maintained while balancing prudent spending,” Desjardins said.

Council, meeting as committee of the whole, on Monday (May 8) will see a report on the project status including a presentation by the project manager.

Find the meeting schedule, agenda, contact information and how to participate online at esquimalt.ca.

RELATED: Esquimalt’s borrowing plan authorized for new public safety building

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Esquimalt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Research finds some Pacific salmon migration out of sync with food supply
Next story
Cache Creek a raging river as flooding puts several B.C. communities on alert

Just Posted

Donna Friedlander, owner of Tally-Ho greets each horse living at Hidden Acres Farm in Central Saanich by name. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria’s oldest tourism business trots into 120th year

A rendering of the proposed Esquimalt public safety building, from the fire department’s apparatus bay doors. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt grapples with $62.2M safety building budget

Red dress and pin for Red Dress Day, which Langford students will mark on Friday. (Courtesy of Renee Hislop)
Langford students to hang red dresses to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin suggests checking out its critter cam to catch glimpses of an eagle currently in care. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
Metchosin wildlife rehab centre launches latest eagle cam star