Esquimalt hires consultants to explore alternative policing models

The Township of Esquimalt has hired a consultant to explore possible alternatives to it’s current policing agreement with VicPD. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Township of Esquimalt has chosen Perivale + Taylor Consulting to propose one or more police service delivery models.

The existing framework agreement with the Victoria Police Department will come to an end on Dec. 31, 2023. This agreement lays out the division of budgeting and resources between the municipalities and sees the police department operate and staff an office in Esquimalt.

Residents will have the chance to look over and comment on the proposal or proposals before a request for approval is sent to the Ministry of Public Safety.

The consultants will work on the request and develop a transition plan that will include cost estimates.

The project is scheduled to be finished by June 1, 2023 according to a township news release.

The move comes after the township voted against a $1.3 million budget increase for VicPD earlier this year, and after the province intervened in October and forced the municipality to pay its share of the budget increase.

The ground floor of Esquimalt municipal hall is the current home of the Esquimalt division of the Victoria Police Department.

A forthcoming public safety building expected to be finished in 2024 will house future police services in Esquimalt. The township’s emergency program, fire rescue services and other offices will also be in the building.

