Esquimalt hosts many highlights for everyone

The Township of Esquimalt has something for everyone (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The Township of Esquimalt is a land of history and character with something for everyone to see.

The shoreline area boasts a modest population of 18,000 people, but it’s rapidly growing with new buildings and businesses opening regularly.

Two recent additions covered by Black Press include the addition of Esquimalt’s first coffee roastery, The Esquimalt Roasting Company, and a new and well-received Indian restaurant, Spice Valley.

Innovative new infrastructural projects are making their way to Esquimalt, including the an upcoming, 12-storey mass-timber project which will be the first on the Island.

Additionally, Esquimalt will be hosting the new wastewater treatment plant, for which the township received a $17 million amenity fund.

Council is currently deciding the best ways to spend that funding, but so far top contenders include upgrades to Saxe Point Park and Bullen Park, the installation of a Japanese Tea House in the Esquimalt-Gorge area, and the construction of en emergency coordination centre.

In the meantime, present-day favourites include the Splash Pad at the Esquimalt Adventure Park, which reopened for the season in May for the second time since it was constructed.

Additionally, the Esquimalt Farmer’s Market will be operating again this summer every Thursday, after winning the Farmer’s Market of the Year award for the second year in a row. Markets run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park at 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

Looking for some more outdoor events? Check out the Memorial Park Music Fest, which will be running every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from June 18 to 30.

Last but not least, you better save up your appetite for the upcoming Rib Fest at Bullen Park. Some of the best barbecuers of the country will be featured at a weekend long event, with meals paired with live music and local ciders and brews. This year it Ribfest will run from Sept. 6 to 8.

