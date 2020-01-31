The Township of Esquimalt says the cause of a spill in the Gorge Creek is a home heating oil tank. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt in talks with homeowner after $50,000 oil spill in Gorge Creek

Containment and cleanup expected to last another week

The Township of Esquimalt is in discussion with the homeowner responsible for the oil spill in the Gorge Creek to define costs, which is expected to be more than $50,000.

On Jan. 24, Esquimalt announced it had identified a residential home heating oil tank as the culprit behind a recent oil spill in the Gorge Creek, the estuary and the Gorge Waterway, which was reported by a resident on Jan. 18. The tank leaked oil into both the ground and stormwater system, with heavy rainfall and snow melts contributing to the problem.

READ ALSO: Pair ordered to pay more than $50,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling Victoria home

Containment and clean up of the spill is expected to last another week as Township crews continue to investigate and monitor other potential sources.

Esquimalt has hired wildlife consultants to assist in monitoring waterfowl and other animals that are typically present in the area. Currently, there have been no documented wildlife in ill health or showing signs of harm.

RELATED: Province offers expertise to help Esquimalt clean up Gorge oil spill

Anyone spotting a spill, or notice the risk of one occurring, are asked to report it immediately by calling 1-800-663-3456. Anyone wanting to remove their oil tank or look for rebates on clean energy systems for their home can learn more at esquimalt.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent
Next story
Heavy rain causes overflow and unstable ground for areas of Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors to enable smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Esquimalt in talks with homeowner after $50,000 oil spill in Gorge Creek

Containment and cleanup expected to last another week

North Saanich store declares itself media free zone to discourage paparazzi

Store owner Rosemary Scott says Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle deserve privacy

Heavy rain causes overflow and unstable ground for areas of Greater Victoria

CRD asks the public to avoid affected areas until further information is released

Nine-year jail sentence proposed for Saanich cross-border drug smuggler

William Milton Barnes pleaded guilty to three charges related to drug delivery

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Longtime Vancouver Island First Nation chief arrested

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent

Coastal communities and conservation groups say that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s business excellence recognized

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented in Victoria on Jan. 31

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

Duncan man has sexual assault conviction overturned

Abraham Louie was convicted in 2018

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Most Read