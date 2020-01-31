Esquimalt in talks with homeowner after $50,000 oil spill in Gorge Creek

The Township of Esquimalt says the cause of a spill in the Gorge Creek is a home heating oil tank. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Township of Esquimalt is in discussion with the homeowner responsible for the oil spill in the Gorge Creek to define costs, which is expected to be more than $50,000.

On Jan. 24, Esquimalt announced it had identified a residential home heating oil tank as the culprit behind a recent oil spill in the Gorge Creek, the estuary and the Gorge Waterway, which was reported by a resident on Jan. 18. The tank leaked oil into both the ground and stormwater system, with heavy rainfall and snow melts contributing to the problem.

Containment and clean up of the spill is expected to last another week as Township crews continue to investigate and monitor other potential sources.

Esquimalt has hired wildlife consultants to assist in monitoring waterfowl and other animals that are typically present in the area. Currently, there have been no documented wildlife in ill health or showing signs of harm.

Anyone spotting a spill, or notice the risk of one occurring, are asked to report it immediately by calling 1-800-663-3456. Anyone wanting to remove their oil tank or look for rebates on clean energy systems for their home can learn more at esquimalt.ca.



