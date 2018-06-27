The oystercatcher, a driftwood animal created by artist Paul Lewis, was one of the four pieces stolen from where it sat at Esquimalt Lagoon. (Photo courtesy of Paul Lewis)

Esquimalt Lagoon driftwood art stolen, vandalized

Artist Paul Lewis has already repaired two of the pieces in Colwood

Some of the driftwood beach art pieces at Esquimalt Lagoon have been defiled, but artist Paul Lewis is still in good spirits.

Lewis received six messages Wednesday morning from people who had been down on the beach and noticed some of the sculptures were missing.

“I was hoping it wasn’t true,” he said, but added, “I’m glad it was just those few, they are easy to replace.”

The hummingbird, baby osprey and oystercatcher were stolen while the cormorants’ head was ripped off and the body was stolen.

Lewis created the animals that line Ocean Boulevard in Colwood from driftwood and scraps on the beach.

Read More: Langford man creates animals out of driftwood at Esquimalt Lagoon

He went down Wednesday afternoon to survey the damage and started to build his driftwood sculptures back up again. He fixed the cormorant and then he built a new hummingbird in an hour’s time. He took the oystercatcher apart and he still needs to make a new baby osprey. In all, he estimates it to be about 10 hours of work to repair the damage and rebuild.

He figures it was high school students who decided to take home a trophy as the art that was damaged was all in a row in a specific area of the beach.

“I’m sure these birds are just pickings for grad pranks,” he added.

Prior to this happening, he noted there had been people sleeping in their cars at the lagoon to make sure nothing happened to the artwork.

But this is just one bad thing that has happened to the art display and hundreds of people are enjoying them. Lewis gets 10 to 15 messages per day from locals or people travelling through the area, thanking him for creating unique artwork. “To me, it makes it all worthwhile,” he said.

Lewis is hoping people will be more vigilant and he asked that if anyone sees the birds that were stolen report it to police.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Just Posted

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

UVic Transgender Archives named one of top LGBTQ museums worldwide

Archives one of just two Canadian collections to make the list, ranking 7th place

UPDATE: Problems at B.C. Hydro substation cause electrical issues, sirens across Greater Victoria

Power surges caused flickering lights across the City and sirens at CFB Esquimalt

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

PRIDE WEEK: Pride in the Word a celebration of literature

Award-winning lineup of authors, poets to read at Ambrosia Conference Centre

Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

453 riders cruised the streets of Oak Bay and beyond for the Canadian Mental Health Association ride

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

Saanich singer-songwriter returns to David Foster Theatre

Jesse Thomas Brown to play 10th anniversary show on June 28

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

VIDEO: Get ready to rock at Laketown Ranch on Canada Day weekend

Bring your pals to Laketown Rock for good tunes, good times

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Most Read