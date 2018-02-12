Esquimalt launches engagement process for wastewater amenity funds

Residents encouraged to have their say, share ideas on how $17 million is spent

The Township of Esquimalt has officially launched the public engagement process surrounding the McLouglin Point amenity reserve funds.

The $17 million in question is a one-time contribution, the result of an agreement between the CRD and the Township, after it was decided the region’s new wastewater treatment plant would be built within the municipality.

The engagement process will kick off with an Ideas Fair in council chambers Feb. 22, from 3-8 p.m. The concept behind the casual, drop-in event is to provide residents an opportunity to speak directly with staff and consultants and provide their “ideas” or input as to how and where the funds should be spent.

“I very much look forward to seeing creative ideas from residents on the use of the funds within these categories,” Mayor Barb Desjardins said.

The funds – required to be used within the next five years – are designated to be spent on capital projects in waterfront parks, recreation facilities and public safety facilities. Anything outside these categories will not be considered.

“This is a very robust engagement process,” Desjardins said. “Once completed we’ll be looking for diverse ideas that will benefit the entire community.”

In addition to the Ideas Fair, the community will have two other opportunities in two additional rounds of engagement to share their thoughts. An Ideas Wall will be installed at the library, recreation centre and municipal hall starting March 15 and an online questionnaire will be made available at Esquimalt.ca.

In the late spring, the ideas garnered will be reviewed and compiled for presentation to the newly elected Township council in early 2019.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

