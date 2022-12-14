Grant money aims to help businesses with improvements. (Pexels photo)

Grant money aims to help businesses with improvements. (Pexels photo)

Esquimalt launches grants to support revitalization and business improvements

The new program will work to fill the gaps left by the repealed 2015 tax exemption bylaw

A new initiative aims to bring back the benefits of the Revitalization Tax Exemption for business owners in Esquimalt.

The Business Facade Improvement Program, put forward and unanimously approved by the Esquimalt council Dec.5, aims to fill the gaps left behind by the 2015 Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw.

The bylaw, which was repealed, was a part of the 2014 Economic Development Strategy that outlined what was needed to increase economic growth in Esquimalt.

This identified many different strategies, but the one this new program aims to emulate is the reduction of costs for improvement on behalf of business owners.

The goal of the previous tax exemption bylaw was to provide tax relief for new construction as well as exterior improvements of businesses that cost at least $10,000.

“As a council, we are committed to supporting revitalization and beautification initiatives along Esquimalt Road,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement. “While we saw some uptake in the Revitalization Tax Exemption program, it was overall not as successful as we had hoped. We used feedback from that process to design an improved initiative that will be more accessible and flexible to businesses.”

The program, which includes grant money for labour and materials that would improve building facades on main roads, corner buildings and intersecting streets, is now open to applications.

It also provides a list of improvements that would be eligible for grant money, including lighting, awnings, signage, windows and exterior surfaces.

The program will be administered by the Esquimalt Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the township and will be responsible for application approval and payment disbursement.

The full program is set to launch in early 2023.

READ NOW: Esquimalt ordered to pony up its portion of 2022 Victoria police budget increase

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businesstax changes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP share surveillance photos of Vancouver Island woman who went missing in 2017
Next story
2 dead, dying trees cut down near former Oak Bay Lodge site

Just Posted

Samantha Geiger says she’s been harassed in the street, had her house broken into multiple times and, on one occasion, was nearly run down by someone with a vehcile. (Courtesy of Samantha Geiger)
‘I needed permission from my rapist to talk’: Sooke woman says publication ban turned town against her

Grant money aims to help businesses with improvements. (Pexels photo)
Esquimalt launches grants to support revitalization and business improvements

Two Oak Bay trees, one dead and the other dying, were removed and a third was trimmed for road clearance. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
2 dead, dying trees cut down near former Oak Bay Lodge site

Internationally-trained doctors are speaking out about B.C.’s particularly restrictive licensing qualifications. Some say they are leaving the province to practise medicine elsewhere as a result. From top left clockwise: Dr. Rajkumar Luke, Dr. Azadeh Shafiei, Dr. Honieh Barzegari and Dr. Reza Asgari. (Submitted photos)
Amid a chronic shortage, B.C. at risk of losing hundreds of internationally-trained doctors

Pop-up banner image