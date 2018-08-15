Victoria Police say an Esquimalt man is in custody and face four charges of sexual assault. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Esquimalt man faces four charges of sexual assault, investigators suspect more victims

71-year old Kit Wong practiced acupuncture from his home during the time of the assaults

Victoria police say an Esquimalt man is in custody and facing four charges of sexual assault following a year-long investigation. Kit Wong is charged with four charges in relation to historical sexual assault involving four women, but the Special Victims Unit investigators believe there are likely more victims.

Wong is a 71-year-old Esquimalt man who was working as an acupuncturist, massage therapist and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine out of his home-based business in Esquimalt. Several incidents are reported to have happened there between 2005 and 2006.

Wong previously worked as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, and although he was not a member of their medical staff, he practised traditional Chinese medicine on service members.

Police believe that given Wong’s career with the Canadian military, as an instructor and practitioner of acupuncture, and traditional Chinese medicine during the time of allegations that there could be more unidentified victims, both in Esquimalt and across Canada.

“These alleged sexual assaults left these women feeling powerless,” said Graeme Leblanc, Special Victims Unit Detective. “Our investigation indicates that Kit Wong’s position in the Canadian Armed Forces and in the community left women hurt by this man, feeling as though they could not come forward. It doesn’t matter who the suspect is. We will listen.”

Police are asking any victims of Wong, or anyone with information about him to contact investigators at the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.Alternatively, people can contact the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or, members of the Canadian Armed Forces can contact the Sexual Misconduct Centre at 1-844-750-1678.

People can report information anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kit Wong is considered innocent until proven guilty.

