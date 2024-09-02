Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean won't run in provincial election

The minister of state for child care mentioned “personal challenges” impacting her health

Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean announced Saturday afternoon (Aug. 31) that she would not be running for the NDP in this year’s provincial election scheduled for Oct. 19.

The minister of state for child care mentioned “personal challenges” as the main reasons for her withdrawal.

“I must put my health and the well-being of my family first,” said Dean in a press release. “The personal challenges of this past year have taken a significant toll on me and as I reflect further, I must put my full focus on my health."

Grateful for both the support of her caucus and constituents over the years, Dean mentioned not having made this decision lightheartedly.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life because of how much I value the role of representing the people of my community,” she said.

Dean had served as MLA for the riding of Esquimalt-Metchosin which will change in the upcoming term to Esquimalt-Colwood.

Premier David Eby was informed of Dean's decision the day she issued her statement.

Eby mentioned the Dean would be on leave for her role as a minister “immediately” allowing her to "be focused on her health" for the remainder of her three-week term as MLA.

“I agree with those reasons, and wish her the best with the difficult personal work she has ahead,” said Eby.

The premier added that the BC NDP will announce the nomination of a new candidate for the riding “in the near future.”