Esquimalt prowler removes air conditioner, peers into person’s home

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a person prowling outside an Esquimalt home removed its air conditioner and peered inside before being scared off by a resident.

Just after 1 a.m. Jan. 20, officers were called to the 1200-block of Colville Road after a resident witnessed a prowler shining their flashlight through the hole a removed air conditioner had left into the home. Arriving on scene with their K9 unit, officers began tracking the suspect through the neighbourhood in the direction of Lockley Street.

Officers discovered numerous sheds and backyards that had been accessed, but did not locate the suspect. Investigators are now seeking home surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

