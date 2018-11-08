Multiple Esquimalt residents report suspicious incidents of someone attempting to gain entry to their homes. (Black Press file photo)

Esquimalt residents report suspicious attempts to enter homes

‘These cases are crimes of opportunity and historically under-reported’: VicPD

A woman in Esquimalt who had an unnerving experience at her home this week, took to social media to share her story – and found she was not alone.

Someone knocked on the woman’s door Wednesday and then attempted, unsuccessfully, to enter. The resident was left feeling shaken. She posted about the experience on the Esquimalt Community Connection Facebook page to see if anyone else in the area had a similar thing occur, and to warn people to keep their windows and doors locked.

Dawn Arscott, who lives on the fourth floor of an apartment building close by, responded and said someone tried entering her place this week as well. She reports that a person with a key tried her door three times and knocked lightly. When Arscott yelled out to the person, he said he had the wrong door and left.

“It made me feel really creeped out,” says Arscott, who contacted her landlord. “The landlord said there wasn’t a repair person or anyone else that was scheduled to be in the building.”

RELATED: Crime rate drops in 2017 across Greater Victoria

Another Esquimalt resident reported going downstairs in her condo Wednesday to find her light on and her patio door unlocked with the curtains pulled open on the door side.

“I have no idea how someone could get in a locked patio door but who knows? Nothing seemed amiss inside, but I was pretty freaked out,” she shared.

VicPD advises residents to report suspicious incidents to Victoria police, saying these cases are historically under-reported.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” says Cst. Matt Rutherford. “Usually the suspect knocks or rings the doorbell first, to make sure nobody is home. If there is no answer, they try to break in.”

RELATED: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

If a resident hears someone trying to enter their home, police advise shouting to make sure the person knows they are there. Typically, they are not looking for confrontation and will leave if they find out someone is home.

Residents should call 9-1-1 if they hear someone enter their home or if they feel threatened.

And always lock your doors and windows, says Rutherford.

 

