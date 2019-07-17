Derek Raphael Ventura keeps an eye on the grill for Gator BBQ during Esquimalt Ribfest in 2018. (File photo)

Esquimalt Ribfest in need of volunteers

The three-day festival is happening from Sept. 6 to 8

Industry-level barbecues, rib racks slathered in sauce, live music and local ales – if that sounds good to you, you might consider volunteering at this year’s Ribfest.

The annual Esquimalt event will bring in six professional rib teams to compete to win the people’s choice award. The smokey feast is also a fundraiser for the community, with all proceeds raised going towards the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation and the Esquimalt Ribfest Society, which is working to provide Esquimalt with an all-weather turf field.

Ribfest is entirely run by volunteers and more are needed for the three-day event.

Volunteers will receive an official Ribfest T-shirt, and a free meal voucher at the end of their shift.

The festival will run from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8 at Bullen Park.

Anyone interested in volunteering can head to esquimaltribfest.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

