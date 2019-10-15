Esquimalt stabbing suspect arrested behind Oak Bay High

Bowker Creek runs high indicating the deluge of rain that fell overnight and late morning. More rain, with a potential for snow, is forecast over the next few days. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay Police assisted in an the arrest of a suspect related to a stabbing incident Saturday in Esquimalt.

An Oak Bay Police member located the male behind Oak Bay High later on Saturday and spoke with him until Victoria Police members arrived and arrested the male without incident, said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The arrest was among the Oak Bay Police calls responded to for the week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 13.

The week was marred by a hit-and-run on Thursday when a driver hit and injured a 20-year-old woman and also killed her dog in a “gruesome” and “gory” incident at the intersection of Foul Bay and Leighton roads. The young woman’s mother said the victim and her dog were on the crosswalk when they were struck.

The incident is being investigated by VicPD as Foul Bay borders Victoria and Oak Bay.

Oak Bay Police also responded to a disturbing incident on Thursday at the 2500-block of Beach Drive. The male approached a woman and asked for a cigarette. After she said no, she said the man then threatened to slit her throat and stated he was going to kill her and her husband.

The male was located by police and immediately became hostile and aggressive, threatening to kill the police officer, Bernoties said. He was taken in to custody and the matter is still under investigation.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Oak Bay Police attended an incident where a left turning driver hit a cyclist at the intersection of Neil Street and Foul Bay Road. The drive reported not seeing the cyclist approaching on the turn.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police responded to the report of a brazen theft in the heart of Oak Bay Village on Monday (2200-block Oak Bay Avenue) where a suspect entered the business and removed the cash float while the workers were downstairs.

On Tuesday the Oak Bay Police received a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the parking lot of Island Savings.

A driver was backing up and contacted a parked vehicle. A witness reports that the woman who was driving exited her vehicle, looked at the car she had hit, and then drove away without leaving her information.

Oak Bay Police received a report of a theft of a black and yellow Norco road bike in the 1300-block of of Beach Drive, sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. The thief cut the cable lock cut that secured the bike.

On Wednesday, police received a report of a fraudulent BC Hydro phone call, one that is fairly common in the region. The complainant said an unknown caller claimed her hydro account was in arrears and she needed to bring them money before her hydro is cut off.

“Local police departments are still getting numerous calls in regard to these types of frauds,” Bernoties said. “Please do not meet anyone to give them money or send money over the phone. When a caller advises that you owe money, hang up and confirm the authenticity of these types of calls directly with the company in question.”

If you have any information on the above noted crimes, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

