Esquimalt to host open houses for spending of $17 million wastewater funds

The Township is seeking public input on Saxe Point Park and Esquimalt Gorge Park

Construction is well underway for the new wastewater treatment plant located at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt. The treatment plant will provide tertiary treatment to the core area of Greater Victoria’s wastewater. Esquimalt was given $17 million in accessibility funds for use of the land. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The Township of Esquimalt is seeking public input for the spending of the $17 million McLoughlin Amenity Fund.

The one-time grant came from the Capital Regional District in exchange for the use of McLoughlin Point for the region’s wastewater treatment plant. The funding must be used for waterfront parks, recreation facilities and public safety.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

After two rounds of public engagement, the Township has whittled down some ideas and is hoping for public input on the initial plans. The first two items to be discussed will be Saxe Point Park and the Esquimalt Gorge Park.

Feedback is encouraged on preliminary concept designs for a proposed boardwalk at Saxe Point Park, as well as on preliminary designs for exterior features and a fenced dog park at the Esquimalt Gorge Park.

During the open house, the public will also be asked about future enhancements at Esquimalt Gorge Park, including a picnic shelter or a paddle boat dock.

ALSO READ: Sewage treatment plant in Esquimalt sees rising costs

The first open house will run on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Esquimalt Point Park from 6 to 8 p.m., and the other will run on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre from 6 to 8 p.m.

An online survey is also available until Sept. 29 at esquimalt.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook