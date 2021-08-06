Non-toxic red dye may be observed in Gorge Creek and the Gorge Waterway as the Township of Esquimalt performs routine storm and sewer drain testing next week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Non-toxic red dye may be observed in Gorge Creek and the Gorge Waterway as the Township of Esquimalt performs routine storm and sewer drain testing next week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt to test storm, sewer infrastructure with dye near Gorge waterway

Non-toxic tabs will help show cracks in underground network, red dye may show up in water

Non-toxic red dye may appear in the Gorge Creek and Gorge Waterway next week as the Township of Esquimalt performs maintenance testing on local storm and sewer drain collection systems.

Planned for the Gosper Crescent area, testing will run Aug. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of inflow and infiltration control on the underground infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Dumpster fire witnesses sought by Victoria police

Cross-connections or cracks could allow pollution to contaminate local creeks and waterways, so non-toxic dye tabs are used to identify weak points in the infrastructure.

The tabs are non-toxic and will not cause harm to humans, plants or wildlife if dye does end up needing to be used around the Gorge Creek and Gorge Waterway.

To learn more about Esquimalt’s sewer and drain management, visit esquimalt.ca/municipal-services.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

infrastructureTownship of Esquimalt

Previous story
Waterfront heritage buildings, apartments to become centrepiece of Victoria greenspaces

Just Posted

Non-toxic red dye may be observed in Gorge Creek and the Gorge Waterway as the Township of Esquimalt performs routine storm and sewer drain testing next week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt to test storm, sewer infrastructure with dye near Gorge waterway

Rendering of the modern treatment involving the existing Northern Junk warehouses on Wharf Street. Council narrowly approved the Reliance Properties proposal for the site on Thursday (Aug. 5). (Courtesy of Reliance Properties)
Waterfront heritage buildings, apartments to become centrepiece of Victoria greenspaces

Swartz Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Global mariner shortage hampers BC Ferries’ bid to hire more than 100

Music by the Sea is being hosted at the Victoria International Marina from Aug. 17 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Music by the Sea)
Oceanfront concerts liven up Victoria International Marina in August