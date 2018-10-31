Esquimalt Township website launches development tracker

Users can now track developments, find details on applicants, project status, zoning

A screenshot of the new development tracker’s interactive map shows users how to search for info on projects underway in Esquimalt. (Screenshot/Township of Esquimalt)

The Township of Esquimalt has launched a development tracker on its website so that users can keep on top of what is happening throughout the municipality.

Created by the development services department, the tracker provides residents, realtors and developers a quick and easy way to check the status of projects underway in the Township.

An interactive map provides clickable portions where parcels of land are highlighted, enabling users to find details like legal and civic addresses, rezoning information and approval status.

As well, information on detailed project descriptions, names of applicants, site and floor plans and the status of a project with council is also available.

Currently the tracker only lists projects that fall under rezoned applications, but staff is working to add development permits and development variance permits.

For more information check out the development tracker at Esquimalt.ca/business-development/development-tracker.

