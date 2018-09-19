Esquimalt votes for pay hike for incoming council

Esquimalt council voted Monday unanimously to increase the salaries for mayor and council.
The new bylaw means the mayor now collects $57,600 per year, up roughly 16 per cent from $48,225.20.
For each of the Township’s six councillors, a rate of 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary will be paid, roughly $23,040, up roughly 10 per cent from $20,779.60.
In December 2017, council recommended a third party review to assess salaries after the federal government ended a tax exemption for municipal elected officials.
In addition to the pay increase, mayor and council will also continue to receive a $75 “communications benefit” to help with the cost of maintaining a cell phone, data plan and home internet, in order to perform their duties.
The new bylaw will takes effect Nov. 1 and be applied to the incoming council after the Oct. 20 election.