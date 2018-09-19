Esquimalt votes for pay hike for incoming council

Mayor’s salary jumps 16 per cent, councillors by 10 per cent

Esquimalt council voted Monday unanimously to increase the salaries for mayor and council.

The new bylaw means the mayor now collects $57,600 per year, up roughly 16 per cent from $48,225.20.

For each of the Township’s six councillors, a rate of 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary will be paid, roughly $23,040, up roughly 10 per cent from $20,779.60.

In December 2017, council recommended a third party review to assess salaries after the federal government ended a tax exemption for municipal elected officials.

In addition to the pay increase, mayor and council will also continue to receive a $75 “communications benefit” to help with the cost of maintaining a cell phone, data plan and home internet, in order to perform their duties.

The new bylaw will takes effect Nov. 1 and be applied to the incoming council after the Oct. 20 election.

