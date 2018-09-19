Esquimalt votes for pay hike for incoming council

Mayor’s salary jumps 16 per cent, councillors by 10 per cent

Esquimalt council voted Monday unanimously to increase the salaries for mayor and council.

The new bylaw means the mayor now collects $57,600 per year, up roughly 16 per cent from $48,225.20.

For each of the Township’s six councillors, a rate of 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary will be paid, roughly $23,040, up roughly 10 per cent from $20,779.60.

RELATED: Third party review to assess Esquimalt council’s remuneration

In December 2017, council recommended a third party review to assess salaries after the federal government ended a tax exemption for municipal elected officials.

In addition to the pay increase, mayor and council will also continue to receive a $75 “communications benefit” to help with the cost of maintaining a cell phone, data plan and home internet, in order to perform their duties.

The new bylaw will takes effect Nov. 1 and be applied to the incoming council after the Oct. 20 election.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sidney town crier endorsement of mayor raises ire of resident
Next story
Langford mayor upset with province over homeless camp

Just Posted

Esquimalt votes for pay hike for incoming council

Mayor’s salary jumps 16 per cent, councillors by 10 per cent

Saanich endorses plan for food production on Panama Flats

Coun. Dean Murdock wants next council to follow through on idea

BC SPCA praises City of Victoria for bylaw amendments

Changes to tethering time and animal count limits are in line with organization’s beliefs

Social media attack ads a ‘distraction from democracy’ says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

‘Elections are won on the doorstep. Elections are not won on Facebook,’ says incumbent mayor

Langford mayor upset with province over homeless camp

Camp Namegans moved to Goldstream Provincial Park campground on Sept. 18

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Wet weather means all types of burning, forest use OK in Coastal region

Campfires, open fires no larger than two metres by three metres, and all types of forest use allowed

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

Most Read