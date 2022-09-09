Vehicles parked on the shared-use part of Selkirk Avenue. Esquimalt is asking for public feedback as it looks to update parking in the township. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)

Vehicles parked on the shared-use part of Selkirk Avenue. Esquimalt is asking for public feedback as it looks to update parking in the township. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt wants to hear from renters on parking needs

Township is crafted a parking strategy and updating its outdated bylaw

The Township of Esquimalt will hold open houses later this month as it continues to gauge the community’s parking needs.

After mainly hearing from businesses and homeowners, the township encourages renters to give their input. Renters have been heard from the least through several months of consultation.

The feedback will be used to create a new public parking strategy and modernize the township’s parking bylaw.

The township doesn’t have a comprehensive guide to on-street parking, and its associated bylaw is nearing 30 years of age, meaning it doesn’t represent the community’s current and future needs.

Esquimalt says the parking regulations will also involve guidelines for new developments, bike facilitates, on-street time limits and more.

Households in the community take an average of 3.23 daily trips, with 61 per cent commuting in a private vehicle and 20 per cent walking or biking.

Issues arising during public engagement include capacity and compliance challenges in residential areas, improving access to active transportation and public transit, expanding the electric vehicle and e-bike charging network, and providing accessible parking.

The township says technology, human behaviour and climate goals influence how people choose to get around.

Two parking regulation open houses will be held on Sept. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kanaka Room of the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

The township will be drafting the parking policies this month before presented to council in October.

More information can be found at engagingesquimalt.ca/parking

READ: Esquimalt asks residents to inform how parking fits into township’s future

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Esquimalt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. graduate students pay the second-highest tuitions in Canada

Just Posted

Vehicles parked on the shared-use part of Selkirk Avenue. Esquimalt is asking for public feedback as it looks to update parking in the township. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt wants to hear from renters on parking needs

Students returning to campuses across British Columbia including the University of Victoria are paying among the highest tuitions across the country with high housing costs another compounding factor. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
B.C. graduate students pay the second-highest tuitions in Canada

Oak Bay High is kicking off a month of fundraising events in support of Cops for Cancer with a car wash Saturday (Sept. 10) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay High launches month of fundraisers for Cops for Cancer

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Pop-up banner image